Police called to crash involving 6 vehicles near 60th and Fond du Lac

Posted 2:03 pm, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 02:16PM, December 17, 2019
Crash near 60th and Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were called out to a crash involving six vehicles near 60th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 17.

It happened just after noon.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were taken to the hospital from the scene, but police said medical attention was rendered at the scene and no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

