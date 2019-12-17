Police: Man shot near 7th and Atkinson while chasing shooters in his vehicle after argument

Posted 4:44 pm, December 17, 2019, by

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A man was shot and wounded near 7th Street and Atkinson Avenue Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 17.

Police said it happened around 12:45 p.m. — as the 44-year-old victim chased the shooters in his vehicle after a verbal altercation.

Several shots were fired, and the victim was struck once, while his vehicle was struck several times.

The 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were seeking the shooters.

