Warrant: Virginia Airbnb guests found spy camera in shower

Posted 8:56 am, December 17, 2019

This illustration picture taken on November 22, 2019, shows the logo of the online lodging service Airbnb displayed on a tablet in Paris. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Unsealed court documents say a woman vacationing in a Virginia Beach Airbnb discovered a hidden camera above her in the shower, but more than five months later, the man who admitted to placing it hasn’t been charged.

A search warrant affidavit says the woman noticed a reflective black dot taped to the ceiling of the shower that she later realized was a small camera.

The warrant says a man who lives in the house told police he collected video from it.

A police spokeswoman told The Virginian-Pilot detectives are still waiting for an analysis of seized items to be completed.

