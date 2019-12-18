LIVE: House of Representatives debate ahead of two votes on articles of impeachment

2 men making a difference in Racine are celebrated by police, local restaurant

Posted 4:35 pm, December 18, 2019, by

RACINE — Two men who go out of their way to make a difference in their community were celebrated by Racine police and a local restaurant on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

A Facebook post by the Racine Police Department said the two men, named Cam and Nino,  work for Clarity Cutz Hair Studio. Twice a month, they volunteer to give free haircuts to students at Mitchell Middle School.

On Wednesday, the two men were recognized by Officer Collin Powell and Sgt. Walt Powell. Gus’s Gyros wanted to provide dinner for Nino and Cam. So Officer and Sgt. Powell hand-delivered gift cards for dinner to the two men.

Kudos to Cam and Nino!

