‘Dad got everything he wanted:’ 7-year-old in domestic violence shelter writes letter to Santa

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas mother found a heartbreaking letter to Santa Claus from her 7-year-old son.

The boy, identified only as Blake, lives with his mom at SafeHaven of Tarrant County — an emergency shelter for domestic violence victims in the Fort Worth area.

The letter read:

“Dear Santa, We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don’t have to be scared. I’m still nervous. I don’t want to talk to the other kids. Are you going to come this Christmas? We don’t have any of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and watch? I also want a very, very, very good dad. Can you do that, too?”

Blake’s mom found the letter in her son’s backpack.

Shelter officials said donations helped grant Blake’s Christmas wish, along with the wishes of other children staying at the shelter.

