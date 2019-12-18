× Gov. Evers announces more than $5.1 million to serve transportation needs of seniors, individuals with disabilities

MADISON — Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday that 62 agencies in urban and rural areas will receive awards totaling $5,128,447 in federal and state funds to enhance and support local transportation options for Wisconsin seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The funds assist local public entities and private, non-profit agencies providing specialized transportation services. Many of the grant recipients serve smaller communities in rural areas.

Program funds cover 80 percent of the cost of vehicles. This year 45 vehicles will be purchased through this program; 40 will replace existing vehicles that have reached the end of their service life and five will allow for an expansion of services. WisDOT holds active contracts with several vendors for minivans, minibusses, medium and large buses.

“Transit funding for seniors and the disabled provides more than transportation. It provides a quality of life,” Governor Evers said, “allowing them to stay connected to their communities.”

The specialized transportation program is administered through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) via the Federal Transit Administration’s Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program. Program services include mobility management, operating assistance and vehicle purchases.

The Governor’s budget also included a 10.4 percent increase in state funding for the program which assists counties providing transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities. Those awards will be distributed early in 2020.

See the complete list of Enhanced Mobility for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program Grants for 2020 and other program details HERE.