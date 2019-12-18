× Lake Geneva police seek 4 burglary suspects, warn ride service drivers to be alert

LAKE GENEVA — Police are on the hunt for four burglary suspects in the City of Lake Geneva. Officials do not believe they are in the area at this time.

Officials say the suspects are believed to have fled east of Lake Geneva on foot from Sheridan Springs Road. Two of the suspects are male and black. The other two suspects are of an unknown sex and race.

Clothing descriptions of the suspects are as follows:

Suspect #1: Black pants with red stripes on the side, black in color athletic shoes with white in color soles, black in color hooded sweatshirt with a white design on the left upper chest, possibly a Nike symbol.

Suspect #2: Black pants, blue in color hooded sweatshirt, black in color athletic shoes and a “skull” design.

Suspect #3: Black hooded sweatshirt, red and black in color gloves, black in color shoes with red in color laces and white in color soles.

Suspect #4: Gray hooded sweatshirt, grey in color gloves, black in color pants and black in color shoes.

Police are suggesting those who drive for Uber, Lyft or any other ride service be aware of the suspects — who may be desperate for a ride in the Lake Geneva area.

Lake Geneva police say if you observe these suspects, do not approach and call 911 immediately.