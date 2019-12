× Medical examiner: 61-year-old man died from possible hypothermia near 8th and Manitoba

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Wednesday, Dec. 18 announced the death of a 61-year-old man — possibly the result of hypothermia.

It happened near 8th Street and Manitoba Street.

The medical examiner said the man was lighting fires in various containers in his home to stay warm after the electricity was turned off.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.