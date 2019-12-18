Wisconsin lawmakers weigh-in on House impeachment vote of President Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Official votes are still coming in, but most were expected to vote along party lines -- except for one, who wasn't making his stance known initially -- on a night that will be remembered.

Wisconsin lawmakers weighed-in on a historic vote.

"We're talking about a president who subverted national security by soliciting foreign interference in our election," said Gwen Moore, U.S. Representative for Wisconsin's 4th congressional district. "The exact thing our founding fathers feared, and the exact circumstance for which they drafted the impeachment clause."

"So why are we here? We're here because the majority caucus, the Democratic caucus, has been hijacked by the radical left," said Jim Sensenbrenner, U.S. Representative for Wisconsin's 5th congressional district. "They have wanted to reverse the course of the 2016 election ever since Donald J. Trump won that election."

President Donald Trump is the third such leader in U.S. History to be impeached. A process that Mordecai Lee, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor emeritus, says shouldn't be taken lightly or turn political.

"What I'm afraid of, is that politics has gotten so bad in America, that this moment on -- every time the U.S. Congress has a majority party that's other than the party of the president -- they're going to impeach him or her," Lee says.

Democratic Representative Ron Kind, of Wisconsin's 3rd congressional district, garnered a lot of national attention after not declaring which way he'd vote. In the end, he voted along party lines.

The Republican Party of Wisconsin was quick to call that out, saying he and other Democrats: "Tried to conceal their stance on the issue when they knew how they would vote (for) weeks, if not for months."

Wednesday night's hours-long hearing is a night many will remember.