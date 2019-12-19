17-year-old boy dies following rollover crash in Town of Belgium

LIVE: Sentencing of Adrian Thomas, man convicted of killing Joanne Curley of Pewaukee

Posted 1:16 pm, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:20PM, December 19, 2019

OZAUKEE COUNTY — A 17-year-old boy died Thursday morning, Dec. 19 following a single-vehicle rollover crash on County Highway KW near Dixie Road in the Town of Belgium.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m.

The initial investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling southbound on CTH KW at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, traveled over a raised bank of the railroad tracks, and struck a tree line on the east side of the road, where it came to rest on its roof.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy from the Village of Belgium, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

