MILWAUKEE -- As 2019 comes to a close, auto expert Nik Miles joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at some of the best car deals of the year.
As 2019 comes to a close, look at some of the best car deals of the year
-
1st look at latest vehicles at Los Angeles auto show
-
Mercedes-Benz is rolling out two new vehicles, the technology inside turns both into race cars
-
Stock car racing returns to Milwaukee Mile in June 2020, ‘the oldest operating motor speedway in the world’
-
‘Stayed up all night:’ Local shoppers head to Mayfair Mall to cash in on Black Friday deals
-
Tesla reveals Cybertruck, but breaks its ‘unbreakable’ windows during unveiling
-
-
Country Christmas ‘features over a million-holiday lights festively displayed along a mile-long trail’
-
Wisconsin’s largest drive-through Christmas lights display is celebrating 24 years of Christmas tradition
-
Border wall enforcement zone could encroach on Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge’s ‘original forest’
-
AP Source: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes expected to miss 4-6 weeks
-
Roger Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar Series
-
-
SlickDeals reveals the hottest tech deals for Black Friday 2019
-
Consumer Reports gift guide: Holiday home theater
-
GiveThemBeer.com offers inaugural ‘Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar’ for 2019 holiday season