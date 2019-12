MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning, Dec. 19 near 46th and Wright. It happened around 12:35 a.m.

Police say a 34-year-old woman got into a physical altercation with her ex-boyfriend and during the altercation, a firearm discharged, grazing the woman.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the known suspect.