‘This is a serious problem:’ City of Milwaukee receives $735,000 grant to fight opioid epidemic

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett on Thursday, Dec. 19 joined city leaders to announce an award of $735,000 to the Milwaukee Health Department for the implementation of overdose prevention strategies at the local level by the National Association of City County Health Officials (NACCHO).

“In 2018, there were a total of 384 drug-related deaths in Milwaukee County, 305 of which were narcotic-related. This is a serious problem in our county. No place, no person, no suburb, city, no rural area is untouched by the disease of addiction. So we are pleased that Milwaukee is one of only four cities nationally to receive new funding to fight overdoses,” said Mayor Tom Barrett.

The grant will enhance the Milwaukee Overdose Response Initiative (MORI), a collaboration between the Health Department, Milwaukee Fire Department, County Behavioral Health and numerous community partners to decrease overdose fatalities and increase access to treatment for those at risk.