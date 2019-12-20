TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-94 WB at WIS 67 in Oconomowoc due to semi fire

6 rescued after 2-alarm house fire near 34th and Mt. Vernon in Milwaukee

Posted 5:33 am, December 20, 2019, by
MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters on Friday morning, Dec. 20 responded to the scene of a two-alarm fire near 34th and Mt. Vernon in Milwaukee. The call came in shortly before 3 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene they found two homes on fire -- one was fully engulfed in flames.

2-alarm fire near 34th and Mt. Vernon

Six people were rescued. At this time, their condition is unknown. The Red Cross is on scene helping displaced residents.

After the fire was put out, there was a natural gas leak.

An arson investigator is on the scene.

