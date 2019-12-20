Barron Co. investigators release records related to kidnapping of Jayme Closs, murder of her parents

Posted 4:33 pm, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:37PM, December 20, 2019

Jayme Closs receives Hometown Hero award in MadisonBARRON COUNTY — The Barron County Sheriff’s Department released on Friday, Dec. 20 dozens of records related to the kidnapping of Jayme Closs and the murder of her parents.

The cache of records includes information from Barron and Douglas Counties — as well as the State Division of Criminal Investigations. There are audio recordings as well as police dashcam video.

FOX6 News is going through all of the records — and will add much more information to this post when it is available.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.