Kenosha police refer charges of 2nd-degree reckless homicide in death of 11-month-old boy

Kenosha County Administration Building

KENOSHA — Charges of second-degree reckless homicide in the death of an 11-month-old boy have been referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.

The Kenosha Police Department referred those charges for a 26-year-old man — the father of the 11-month-old, according to authorities.

On the morning of Dec. 10, authorities were called to a home near 60th Street and 19th Avenue in Kenosha. There, Hakeem was found unresponsive and taken by ambulance to Children’s Wisconsin in Wauwatosa. He died at the hospital.

