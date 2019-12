Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Mad Science Milwaukee has a spy academy coming up later this month -- and we're getting a sneak peek with Dr. Koco.

Mad Science Milwaukee is doing a Spy Academy camp on Dec. 30 at the lab, decoding secret messages with things found in the kitchen!

Inflatable Fingerprints

Kids will need:

Balloon

Ink pad

Grown-up (to blow up and tie balloon)

Secret Messages

Kids will need: