Woman shot on Milwaukee’s far north side; police looking for suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s far north side Thursday night.

Police were called to an apartment complex near 75th and Highway 100 around 10:07 p.m. on Dec. 19. An 18-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Authorities say there was an altercation between two groups of women prior to the shooting. After one group left, the other group went inside a residence and, seconds later, shot were fired inside the residence — striking the victim.

Detectives are working on identifying the suspects. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS (414-224-8477).

