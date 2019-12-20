‘You’ve been through this before:’ US Marshals seek man accused of stealing $100K from former employer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals need your help tracking down a fugitive who recently stole more than $100,000 in items from a former employer. Authorities suspect the fugitive -- who was supposed to be clean on parole -- is instead back to using drugs.

'You've been through this before:' US Marshals seek fugitive accused of stealing $100K in items from former employer

“He just kind of disappeared,” the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said.

After serving 10 years in federal prison for crimes related to heroin, you would think 53-year-old Steve Stevenson would be ready to start a new chapter in his life. Instead, authorities say he went on the run within months of starting his three-year parole. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Authorities heard from him in October. Another warrant issued for his arrest for the burglary of his former employer.

“He stole a truck and several items from the business,” the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said. ”He was seen on videotape. Several people identified him as, 'Yes, that's Stevenson.'"

He's accused of taking off with items valued at more than $100,000.

“They recovered the truck," the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said. "It had been stripped. It was a loss, and they are still looking for several of the other items.”

Authorities suspect Stevenson is abusing drugs again. They believe he is hiding out near the Washington Park neighborhood.

He's 6'2" tall and weighs 230 pounds. He's known by many as "Big Steve."

He's also known for sporting a pair of aviator glasses.

U.S Marshals asked for any information that could lead to an arrest.

“He doesn't have an extensive criminal history,” the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said.

U.S. Marshals asked Stevenson to do the right thing because the US. Marshals will not stop until they find him.

“Turn yourself in Steve," the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said. "You've been through this before. You will come in for court and get this taken care of."