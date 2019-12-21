Wisconsin facing Stanford for NCAA women’s volleyball championship
PITTSBURGH — The Wisconsin Badgers’ women’s volleyball team plays Stanford in the NCAA championship match at 7 p.m. CST on Saturday, Dec. 21.
On the line — the Badgers’ first title in program history. The No. 4 Badgers beat Illinois State, UCLA, Texas A&M, Nebraska without giving up a set before beating Baylor 3-1 in the semifinal match on Dec. 19.
Stanford is the defending champion and has won two of the past three tournaments.
40.439577 -79.989480