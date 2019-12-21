× Wisconsin facing Stanford for NCAA women’s volleyball championship

PITTSBURGH — The Wisconsin Badgers’ women’s volleyball team plays Stanford in the NCAA championship match at 7 p.m. CST on Saturday, Dec. 21.

On the line — the Badgers’ first title in program history. The No. 4 Badgers beat Illinois State, UCLA, Texas A&M, Nebraska without giving up a set before beating Baylor 3-1 in the semifinal match on Dec. 19.

Stanford is the defending champion and has won two of the past three tournaments.

It's here. The locker room video. pic.twitter.com/Nm2coTqjVO — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 20, 2019

