Jury convicts man who was out on bond for hit-and-run when he killed pedestrian in hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who was out on bond in a hit-and-run case when prosecutors said he drove drunk and killed a man in a hit-and-run crash was convicted by a jury on Friday, Dec. 20.

Christopher Anderson was found guilty on all by one charge filed against him on June 21, 2018 after the fatal crash on June 18, 2018:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle (second-plus)

Homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration (second-plus)

OWI, fourth offense, with a passenger under 16

Operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration with a passenger under 16 (fourth)

Misdemeanor bail jumping

Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 20, 2020.

According to court documents, Anderson’s blood alcohol content was .308 — nearly four times the legal limit.

Prosecutors said after Anderson hit Bruce Williams, 64, who was using a walker to cross the street near 28th Street and State Street, he parked his car and got out. Police said Anderson’s “speech was slightly slurred, and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot.” Inside the vehicle, investigators found a half-empty bottle of brandy and Anderson’s 8-day-old daughter.

“It’s going to take you killing someone before you realize the mistakes you’re making,” said Scherry Williams, Bruce’s sister.

According to the criminal complaint, Anderson admitted to drinking a quarter of a pint of brandy at home prior to getting into his SUV. He told investigators that he began driving, and as he approached State Street, he was going less than the 30 miles per hour speed limit. He said he did not see Bruce Williams, who came out from between cars, but he heard a thump.

Scherry Williams said her family was not only devastated by the loss, but also, Anderson’s reckless behavior — with three prior convictions for operating while intoxicated.

“It’s still hard to believe,” Williams said. “Drunk driving… just don’t drive. Everyone is affected when you have this situation.”

In addition to his three OWI convictions, Anderson had a pending case in Waukesha County for hit-and-run and was out on bond for that charge at the time of the crash that killed Bruce Williams.

Online court records showed that Waukesha County hit-and-run charge was dismissed by prosecutors in September 2018, three months after the fatal crash.