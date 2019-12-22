Menorah lighting ceremony held on 1st night of Hanukkah outside Fiserv Forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A special ceremony was held Sunday, Dec. 22 outside Fiserv Forum, marking the start of Hanukkah.

Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry lit the basketball-themed menorah in the Deer District before the Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum.

Dozens of people came out for the ceremony.

Hanukkah began at sundown Sunday and continues through Dec. 30. The Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” is celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers, and fried foods.