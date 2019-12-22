× Subway releasing cheesy garlic bread-scented reed diffusers

UNITED KINGDOM — Can’t get enough of that wonderful cheesy smell of garlic bread from your favorite Subway sandwich?

If you’re in the U.K. — or know someone who lives there — you’ve now got a way to keep it roaming through your home.

The popular sandwich chain will start selling a “reed diffuser” that collects the fragrance of Subway’s cheesy garlic bread from an oil and sends the aroma into the air.

The product rolls out sometime in 2020. It isn’t yet clear if — or when — the reed diffusers will be made available in the U.S.