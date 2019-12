× Police: 24-year-old man shot, wounded near 35th and Clarke

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 35th Street and Clarke Street Monday afternoon, Dec. 23.

It happened just before 3 p.m.

Police said the man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation was ongoing, and police were seeking the shooter.