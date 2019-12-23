Waukesha North senior signs letter of intent to play football for Wisconsin

WAUKESHA-- Chimere Dike is a senior at Waukesha North High School. He plays football for the Northstars. Chimere is a wide receiver. This season he won the Al Toon Award, which goes to the best prep receiver in the state of Wisconsin. Chimere once played a youth football game at Lambeau field. He scored a touchdown and did a Lambeau Leap. It's something he hopes to have a chance to do again. Chimere signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Wisconsin and play football.

