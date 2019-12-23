× ‘You need to go home:’ MCTS driver helps reunite lost dogs with family just in time for Christmas

MILWAUKEE — Two lost dogs are back with their family this holiday season thanks to Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) Bus driver, Jaime Grabowski.

Grabowski spotted the dogs running alone near Howell and Oklahoma around midnight on Dec. 18. She stopped her bus, slid open the driver’s side window, and called out to the pair.

“Hey, you two! You need to go home right now,” Jaime can be heard saying in surveillance video from the bus. “C’mon, c’mon inside!

Grabowski then contacted MCTS dispatchers to notify them about her unusual situation — then she sat and played with the dogs until a police officer arrived.

The officer carried the dogs to his squad car and transported them to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC).

MADACC staff determined that the dogs, both about two years old, were in good health.

It turns out that the dogs had gotten out of their family’s yard two-and-a-half miles away from where they were found. The family had been out searching for their pets all night but weren’t able to locate them.