Boy delivers toys to Children’s Wisconsin with help from Racine County Sheriff’s Office

WAUWATOSA — Law enforcement helped a local boy deliver boxes of toys to kids who could use a little holiday cheer.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office helped Cody Struble with a special delivery to Children’s Wisconsin on Monday, Dec. 23.

With assistance from four deputies, a specialized Racine County Sheriff’s Department car was filled with over a dozen moving boxes stuffed with toys. The toys were then delivered to the Ronald McDonald House Charities at Children’s Wisconsin in Wauwatosa.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement on the day’s delivery:

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Cody and his family as they bring joy and comfort to children in our community that are hospitalized and unable to be home for Christmas.