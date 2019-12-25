HAWS cares for ‘Elmer,’ a kitten found stuck to a glue trap in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Officials with the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha on Christmas, Wednesday, Dec. 25 shared the story of a tiny kitten found stuck to a glue trap in Waukesha.

The kitten, named “Elmer,” was found the week of Christmas, scared, disoriented, and wandering the streets of Waukesha with the glue trap stuck to his body.

Caregivers at HAWS were able to free him and remove the glue from his fur.

As of Wednesday, the poor little guy was recovering at HAWS, awaiting further medical attention. HAWS officials said he would eventually be available for adoption.

HAWS officials noted, “This situation could have turned out very badly,” but thankfully, they were able to save Elmer.

They asked that you please do not use glue traps in order to avoid something like this from happening again.

Get well soon, Elmer!