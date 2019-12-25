Kathy’s House: 77-year-old serves Christmas dinner for those battling serious illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- A special Christmas dinner brought together some complete strangers on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Kathy's House near 103rd Street and Wisconsin Avenue is a home away from home for those with serious illnesses and their caregivers who travel to hospitals in the Milwaukee area.

Lois Knight has been cooking these meals on Christmas for nearly a decade.

The 77-year-old said she loves to cook, and she loves people, and it's the least she can do to help families during the holidays.

The food was courtesy of Knight, her family, and her friends the volunteer at the house.

Typically, about 30 to 35 people stay at the house at a given time.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Kathy's House.