Brookfield man accused of possessing child pornography, faces 15 criminal counts

WAUKESHA — James Dombeck of Brookfield faces multiple criminal charges for allegedly possessing child pornography. Dombeck, 67, faces the following criminal counts:

Possession of child pornography (10 counts)

Defamation (five counts)

According to the criminal complaint, officers executed a search warrant at Dombeck’s Brookfield home on Wednesday, Dec. 11 “after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that was related to child pornography.” The complaint says “approximately 100 child pornography images were located” on devices belonging to Dombeck — and recovered from his residence.

When interviewed by police, the complaint says Dombeck “claimed that he does not, and did not, search any kind of ‘kiddy porn.'” Dombeck indicated to investigators that “he has an addiction to pornography that started in his early adulthood and has only increased when he retired a few years ago.” The complaint says Dombeck “made a comment that he was going to go to prison for life, stating he had seen stories on the news about why we (the police) were at his house.” At one point, the complaint says Dombeck “stated that he needs to be punished for what he’s done.”

Dombeck made his initial appearance in court on Friday, Dec. 20. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 24, 2020.