Officials: 1 killed, suspect identified in Racine County shooting

RACINE COUNTY — Authorities say a 40-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a home in the Racine County town of Norway on Thursday night.

Officials say a suspect crashed his car into another car that was parked in the driveway of a home near Loomis Road and Highway 36 in Wind Lake. The suspect then fired multiple shots into the home, ultimately forced entry into the home and fired additional shots within the residence.

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to an area hospital for treatment — where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say he was the only person shot. There were other people in the home, but those people were able to flee.

Authorities have identified a suspect — 40-year-old Troy Hoffmann — who fled the scene in a 2009, white Toyota Sienna with Wisconsin license plate number AFV-9734. He is described as a white male, 6’2″ tall weighing around 175 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says Hoffmann is armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are urged to stay away and contact police immediately.