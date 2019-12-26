Dense fog advisory in effect for Sheboygan County until 10 a.m. Thursday

Man dies at hospital after being shot near 37th and Center in Milwaukee

Posted 5:22 am, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:44AM, December 26, 2019
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 37th and Center late Wednesday night, Dec. 25. Police were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a  51-year-old Milwaukee man who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he died.

This is an active investigation and anyone having information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).

