This picture taken on December 24, 2019 shows a view of a deserted market street in Maaret Al-Numan in the northwestern Idlib province, as government forces advance on the town. - Syrian government forces on December 24 were less than four kilometres (two miles) from the strategic Maaret al-Numan, the head of the Britain-based monitor, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP. Fearing further advances, thousands of Maaret al-Numan's residents have fled. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP) (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)
President Trump warns of ‘carnage’ in rebel stronghold in Syria
This picture taken on December 24, 2019 shows a view of a deserted market street in Maaret Al-Numan in the northwestern Idlib province, as government forces advance on the town. - Syrian government forces on December 24 were less than four kilometres (two miles) from the strategic Maaret al-Numan, the head of the Britain-based monitor, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP. Fearing further advances, thousands of Maaret al-Numan's residents have fled. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP) (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)
PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump is speaking out against the “carnage” involving thousands of civilians in a rebel stronghold in Syria.
In a tweet Thursday, President Trump wrote: “Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, thousands of innocent civilians in Idlib Province. Don’t do it! Turkey is working hard to stop this carnage.”
The tweet refers to an intense air and ground bombardment by government forces in southern and eastern Idlib province, the last rebel-held bastion in the country.
Syrian government forces about a month ago launched a renewed effort to take the province, which is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants and is also home to 3 million civilians. The United Nations has warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe along the Turkish border.
This picture taken on December 24, 2019 shows a view of an abandoned local administration building in Maaret Al-Numan in the northwestern Idlib province, as government forces advance on the town. – Syrian government forces on December 24 were less than four kilometres (two miles) from the strategic Maaret al-Numan, the head of the Britain-based monitor, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP. Fearing further advances, thousands of Maaret al-Numan’s residents have fled. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP) (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)
A Syrian relief group said Wednesday that more than 200,000 men, women and children fled their homes in buses, trucks and cars in recent weeks. Many have been heading toward the Turkish border for safety.
Before a ground offensive began a week ago, the U.N. reported that some 60,000 Idlib residents had already been displaced since the government’s bombing campaign started late last month.
This picture taken on December 24, 2019 shows a view of a deserted park in Maaret Al-Numan in the northwestern Idlib province, as government forces advance on the town. – Syrian government forces on December 24 were less than four kilometres (two miles) from the strategic Maaret al-Numan, the head of the Britain-based monitor, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP. Fearing further advances, thousands of Maaret al-Numan’s residents have fled. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP) (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)
Videos posted online by activists and the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, showed long lines of cars, trucks and buses heading north. People carried their valuables and loaded bags and mattresses on buses.
President Trump also addressed the plight of civilians in Idlib in June, accusing Russia, Syria and Iran of “indiscriminately killing many innocent civilians” in a bombing campaign. “The World is watching this butchery,” he tweeted then, imploring them to “STOP!” Several months later he announced he would withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria.