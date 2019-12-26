SANTA MONICA, CA - JULY 19: Honoree Danica Patrick (L) and NFL player Aaron Rodgers attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
TMZ: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick buy Malibu mansion for $28M
MALIBU — TMZ is reporting that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have taken their relationship to a new level — having bought a Malibu estate together for $28 million.
According to the report, the house is 4,636 square feet, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms along with a two-bedroom guesthouse, and a swimming pool.
TMZ’s real estate sources say Aaron and Danica are no strangers to the house. They rented it over the summer and became the owners in November. The sale was very much on the down-low.