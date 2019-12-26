× TMZ: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick buy Malibu mansion for $28M

MALIBU — TMZ is reporting that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have taken their relationship to a new level — having bought a Malibu estate together for $28 million.

According to the report, the house is 4,636 square feet, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms along with a two-bedroom guesthouse, and a swimming pool.

TMZ’s real estate sources say Aaron and Danica are no strangers to the house. They rented it over the summer and became the owners in November. The sale was very much on the down-low. CLICK HERE to read more about this property.