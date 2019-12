× 16-year-old boy shot, wounded near 54th and Chambers, 2 women taken into custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday, Dec. 26 near 54th and Chambers. It happened around 2:20 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old boy sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A 22-year old woman and a 23-year old woman were taken into custody.