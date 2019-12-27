× Calling all FOX6 Future Forecasters: Audition event set for Friday, Jan. 3

Calling all FOX6 Future Forecasters! FOX6 is holding a Future Forecaster Audition Event at the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum on Friday, Jan. 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Weather-loving kids 6-12 years old are invited to join us for some forecasting fun.

Those auditioning should be prepared to give us 30 seconds of their best weather forecasts. Auditions will be videotaped and conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Some props will be provided, but children are able and encouraged to bring their own.

The child who is auditioning and one parent/legal guardian will receive complimentary admission to Betty Brinn Children’s Museum that day. So, once they’re done with their audition, they can play the day away!

We request and strongly encourage pre-registration.

To pre-register, send an email to FUTUREFORECASTERS@FOX6NOW.COM.

Be sure to include your name, your child’s name & age and when you think you’ll arrive (11 a.m.-noon or noon-1 p.m.).