Caught on camera: Milwaukee police look to identify armed robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on the area of 1100 Jackson Street and Juneau Street on Wednesday, Dec. 25 around 9:10 p.m.

Police say the suspect, armed with a black handgun, demanded and took money from two victims before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 18-25 years of age, 6’00” to 6’02” tall, with a slender build. He was wearing a black over gray thin jacket (possibly “North Face” brand) with the hood up, black pants with white stripes on the outer lower legs which also were unzipped at the ankle, all gray socks, all gray tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.