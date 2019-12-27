× MPD: Adult female, 1 child dead, 3 others critically hurt after crash at 26th and Townsend

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police confirm for FOX6 News that an adult female and a child are dead after a serious crash at 26th and Townsend on the city’s north side. Three other persons were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has been called out to the scene.

