Ring in 2020 with crab-stuffed colossal shrimp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Guests from Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar joined WakeUp with a dish to ring in 2020. Chef Joselino Lerma and Kelly Beyer to discuss a selection of savory dishes available at the restaurant on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Fleming's will be open from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. on New Year's Eve and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Day, and reservations can be made online HERE.

They also shared a recipe for crab-stuffed colossal shrimp.

Ingredients

4 large cooked shrimp

1 pound lump crab

½ cup mayo

¼ cup Eggs (whole)

1 tbs. whole grain mustard

2 tsp. Old Bay

1 tbs. lemon juice

¼ cup panko bread crumbs

Salt and Pepper

Bunch of parsley (chopped)

Directions

Place crab meat in a pan and let drain for about 15 minutes Combine and mix mayo, eggs, mustard, old bay, salt and pepper, parsley and lemon juice Add the drained crab meat Place Panko in a blender and mix to a fine powder Sprinkle panko over crab meat Fold all ingredients together Slice head of shrimp ¾ of the way through Place crab filling in each shrimp Broil for a few minutes