Ring in 2020 with crab-stuffed colossal shrimp

MILWAUKEE -- Guests from Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar joined WakeUp with a dish to ring in 2020. Chef Joselino Lerma and Kelly Beyer to discuss a selection of savory dishes available at the restaurant on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Fleming's will be open from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. on New Year's Eve and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Day, and reservations can be made online HERE.
They also shared a recipe for crab-stuffed colossal shrimp.
Ingredients
- 4 large cooked shrimp
- 1 pound lump crab
- ½ cup mayo
- ¼ cup Eggs (whole)
- 1 tbs. whole grain mustard
- 2 tsp. Old Bay
- 1 tbs. lemon juice
- ¼ cup panko bread crumbs
- Salt and Pepper
- Bunch of parsley (chopped)
Directions
- Place crab meat in a pan and let drain for about 15 minutes
- Combine and mix mayo, eggs, mustard, old bay, salt and pepper, parsley and lemon juice
- Add the drained crab meat
- Place Panko in a blender and mix to a fine powder
- Sprinkle panko over crab meat
- Fold all ingredients together
- Slice head of shrimp ¾ of the way through
- Place crab filling in each shrimp
- Broil for a few minutes
43.038902 -87.906474