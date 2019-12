MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near Fond du Lac and Hampton on the city’s north side.

Authorities say an 18-year-old man was shot in around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).