1 man shot in Racine; police investigating possible robbery

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night.

Authorities say a man was shot in the leg near Anthony Ln. and Laynard Ave. in Racine the evening of Dec. 29 — the man drove himself away from the scene of the shooting.

The man also told police that he was shot during an attempted robbery. Police are investigating that claim.

No arrests have been made in the incident.