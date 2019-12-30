Green Bay Packers 2020 opponents announced

GREEN BAY — The full slate of 2020 opponents for the Green Bay Packers has been released, the team announced on Facebook.
As usual, the Packers will play six-and-home rivalry games against their rival NFC North opponents. Also on the docket are series with the NFC South, AFC South and rematches against two of the three teams the Green & Gold lost to in 2019.
HOME
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Minnesota Vikings
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Philadelphia Eagles
AWAY
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Minnesota Vikings
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- San Francisco 49ers
The full schedule, with dates and times, is expected to be announced in April.
44.501341 -88.062208