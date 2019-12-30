Green Bay Packers 2020 opponents announced

GREEN BAY — The full slate of 2020 opponents for the Green Bay Packers has been released, the team announced on Facebook.

As usual, the Packers will play six-and-home rivalry games against their rival NFC North opponents. Also on the docket are series with the NFC South, AFC South and rematches against two of the three teams the Green & Gold lost to in 2019.

HOME

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Philadelphia Eagles

AWAY

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers

The full schedule, with dates and times, is expected to be announced in April.