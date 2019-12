× MPD: 64-year-old man struck by hit-and-run driver near 25th and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 64-year-old man was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle near 25th and Greenfield Avenue on the city’s south side on Sunday evening, Dec. 28.

Officials say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

MPD is seeking the driver of the vehicle.

This is a developing story.