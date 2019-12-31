× President Trump says China trade deal will be signed next month

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Tuesday he’ll sign the initial trade agreement struck with China on January 15 in Washington.

He says he’ll be joined by “high-level representatives” from China at the White House.

“I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “The ceremony will take place at the White House. High-level representatives of China will be present. At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!”

This is a developing story.