Revelers around the world usher in 2020, start of the new decade

Posted 5:11 am, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 05:39AM, December 31, 2019

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – DECEMBER 31: Partygoers during Auckland New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Revelers around the globe are bidding farewell to a decade that will be remembered for the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement and, of course, President Donald Trump.

A look at how the world is ushering in 2020:

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand’s major cities greeted the new year with traditional fireworks. In Auckland, half a ton of fireworks burst from the Sky Tower above the city center.

New Zealanders saw off the old year without regret.

On March 15, a lone gunman identified killed 51 people and wounded dozens at two mosques in the South Island city of Christchurch. In December, an eruption of volcanic White Island off the east coast of the North Island killed at least 19 tourists and tour guides.

