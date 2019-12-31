× Tow to Go: AAA offers to take people and their cars home for free through Jan. 2

MILWAUKEE — Here’s an option for a safe ride home if you have a little too much to drink on New Year’s Eve.

AAA is offering its tow to go service. Since 1998, Tow to Go has safely removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and the Midwest.

AAA through it’s Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation and Budweiser provide this program to prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel and risking the lives of other motorists.

It’s only offered in select states, including Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The program allows for free, confidential rides for AAA members and non-members, with the AAA tow truck transporting the vehicle and driver home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

It ends Jan. 2.

The toll-free phone number is: 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.