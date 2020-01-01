Greendale, UW marching bands represent Wisconsin well in 2020 Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. — Wisconsin was well represented in the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Under sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 50s, the Greendale High School Marching Band wowed the crowds gathered for the parade.

Greendale’s band was one of 20 selected to perform in the Rose Parade of the roughly 100 that apply.

This is familiar territory for Greendale. The high school’s marching band performed in the 2016 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — selected from 175 applicants as one of 10 bands earning this honor.

PHOTO GALLERY

University of Wisconsin Marching Band

Not to be outdone, the University of Wisconsin Marching Band dazzled the thousands of people lined along the parade route. Here’s a look at their performance as seen on FOX6 and FOX6Now.com.