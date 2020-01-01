Man caught on video snatching woman from NYC subway train

Posted 8:26 am, January 1, 2020, by , Updated at 08:29AM, January 1, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 14: A sign for the NYPD transit bureau is seen at the Broadway Junction subway station on November 14, 2019 in New York City. The MTA, which oversees the New York City subway system, the largest in the United States, is reconsidering a plan to hire 500 new transit police officers as they face a $1 billion budget deficit. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — New York police arrested a man after a video surfaced showing him apparently trying to abduct a woman on the subway.

Sonny Alloway, 48, was charged with unlawful imprisonment on suspicion of grabbing a young woman and carrying her off a No. 6 train Sunday in the Bronx, the New York Police Department said.

A video posted on social media showed Alloway dressed in red from head to toe, talking to the victim before he carried her off the train at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview station.

The woman was sleeping on the train next to a man when the train came to a stop and Alloway picked her up and carried her out of the car and onto the platform.

The victim quickly got away and ran back onto the train. The clip ends with Alloway walking away.

A second video posted on social media and later deleted shows Alloway being punched and kicked on a sidewalk by a group of men on Monday afternoon who appear to have recognized him from the initial video.

The suspect took refuge at a corner store, where someone inside reported him to authorities. He was apprehended by police shortly afterward.

It’s unclear whether Alloway has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.