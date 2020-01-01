Born at 1:10 a.m.: Meet Ximena, Baby New Year at Aurora West Allis Medical Center

Posted 5:00 am, January 1, 2020, by , Updated at 05:01AM, January 1, 2020

WEST ALLIS — We’d like to introduce you to the first baby of the New Year born at Aurora West Allis Medical Center.

Baby Ximena was born at 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1. She was 7 pounds, 5.8 ounces — and 20 inches long.

Parents Angel and Derrick could not be more proud — as is Ximena’s big brother Elijah (who will be 2 years old in March).

Officials at the hospital noted that Angel herself is from West Allis — and was born at Aurora West Allis Medical Center.

Congrats to the growing family!

