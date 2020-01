× MPD: 31-year-old man shot, wounded near Center and Fratney

MILWAUKEE — A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded just steps away from a crowded New Year’s Eve party at a bar in the city’s Riverwest neighborhood.

Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting near Center and Fratney.

The shooting victim suffered non-life threatening injuries — and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say there have been no arrests made at this time.